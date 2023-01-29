Deputies search for two teens in Comal County

COMAL COUNTY – A search is underway for two teenagers who were last seen leaving school on Thursday, according to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office.

Josiah James Pearson, 17, and Breana Leighanne Caudill,16, were seen leaving Smithson Valley High School around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Josiah is described as 5 feet 9 inches and weighs 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a brown jacket, a maroon button-up shirt with a black t-shirt underneath, blue jeans, and bright orange shoes. Pearson was also wearing thin-framed black glasses and a silver necklace with a ring and rubber/metal bracelets.

Breana is described as 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black t-shirt, black leggings, gray shoes, and an assortment of rings along with a necklace and bracelet.

Additionally, deputies say Breana does have prescription glasses but does not wear them.

Anyone with information, please contact the Comal County Sheriff’s Office (830) 620-3400.