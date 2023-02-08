51º

3 San Antonio restaurants make Yelp list of ‘Most Romantic Places to Eat in Texas’

Bliss, Biga on the Banks and Toro Kitchen + Bar, all in the downtown area, made the top 20

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Image by Tim Bigger from Pixabay (Pixabay)

SAN ANTONIO – Love is in the air, especially at three San Antonio restaurants that made Yelp’s list of “Most Romantic Places to Eat in Texas.”

Yelp released the list of 20 restaurants on Tuesday, just in time for Valentine’s Day — though good luck finding a reservation, as these eateries are highly rated.

Yelp said it created the list based on ratings and reviews mentioning words and phrases such as “romantic,” “date night” and “valentine.” All businesses were marked open on Yelp by the end of January.

In the Alamo City, reviewers gave the most love to the downtown area’s Bliss, Biga on the Banks and Toro Kitchen + Bar.

“This year’s list runs the gamut of romantic dining experiences,” Yelp said in a news release. See below for the full list of “Most Romantic Places to Eat in Texas.”

  1. Kenny’s Wood Fired Grill, Dallas
  2. Da Vinci Ristorante Italiano, Katy
  3. Bliss, San Antonio
  4. St Martin’s Wine Bistro, Dallas
  5. Roman Cucina, Dallas
  6. Brandani’s Restaurant & Wine Bar, Missouri City
  7. rise n°1, Dallas
  8. State of Grace, Houston
  9. Oporto Fooding House & Wine, Houston
  10. Aba, Austin
  11. Pane Vino Osteria, Dallas
  12. Cafe Izmir, Dallas
  13. Biga On The Banks, San Antonio
  14. Via Emilia, The Woodlands
  15. Saviano’s Italian Kitchen, Euless
  16. Toro Kitchen + Bar, San Antonio
  17. Sorrento Ristorante Italiano, Houston
  18. Harvest Seasonal Kitchen, McKinney
  19. Traveler’s Table, Houston
  20. Kata Robata, Houston

