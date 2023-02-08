3 San Antonio restaurants make Yelp list of ‘Most Romantic Places to Eat in Texas’

SAN ANTONIO – Love is in the air, especially at three San Antonio restaurants that made Yelp’s list of “Most Romantic Places to Eat in Texas.”

Yelp released the list of 20 restaurants on Tuesday, just in time for Valentine’s Day — though good luck finding a reservation, as these eateries are highly rated.

Yelp said it created the list based on ratings and reviews mentioning words and phrases such as “romantic,” “date night” and “valentine.” All businesses were marked open on Yelp by the end of January.

In the Alamo City, reviewers gave the most love to the downtown area’s Bliss, Biga on the Banks and Toro Kitchen + Bar.

“This year’s list runs the gamut of romantic dining experiences,” Yelp said in a news release. See below for the full list of “Most Romantic Places to Eat in Texas.”

Read also: