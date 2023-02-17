Texas-based Latinx contemporary artists share experiences in art exhibit downtown

SAN ANTONIO – A new art exhibit in downtown San Antonio highlights the experiences of Latino communities throughout Texas and features more than 100 works.

The exhibit “Soy de Tejas: A Statewide Survey of Latinx Art” is located at the Centro de Artes Gallery in Market Square.

Rigoberto Luna, co-owner and director of Presa House Gallery, curated the exhibit.

“When you first walk in, definitely focused on family — sort of the arrival to the United States. Labor,” Luna said.

The two-story exhibit space is filled with multimedia installations, paintings, drawings and sculptures.

Throughout the exhibit, there is a variety of different themes.

“Themes of displacement and gentrification. Issues at the border. A lot of social-political issues that are happening here in Texas,” Luna said.

The exhibit features works by more than 40 artists.

“I hope people get the idea of the experience what we are actually living as Latinos who’ve been in Texas,” Luna said.

The exhibit will be on display through Sunday, July 2.