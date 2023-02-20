KSAT Money Q&A: San Antonio Startup Day creates monthly learning events for business community

Geekdom, a co-working space and technology hub in San Antonio, has created a new monthly San Antonio Startup Day event to help entrepreneurs turn their ideas into viable companies.

Newsletter users: Click here to watch the Q&A video

Geekdom, a co-working space and technology hub in San Antonio, has created a new monthly San Antonio Startup Day event to help entrepreneurs turn their ideas into viable companies.

The events are condensed versions of San Antonio Startup Week, a seven-day conference in October.

Phillip Fernandez, chief operating officer of Geekdom, said that while San Antonio Startup Week has been successful in past years, the condensed Startup Day allows attendees to experience the energy and momentum of the event on a monthly basis.

The inaugural Startup Day in January 2023 had a full house with several speakers lined up.

Startup Day events are held at the Geekdom co-working space in San Antonio and are open to the public. They provide a great opportunity for entrepreneurs to network and gain insights from experts in the field.

The event is also an entry point for those who are not part of the Geekdom community, allowing them to get a feel for what it’s like to work there.

Geekdom has planned additional Startup Day events for 2023, leading to the seven-day San Antonio Startup Week in October.

The next monthly event on February 22, 2023, will feature a panel discussion moderated by Charles Woodin, CEO of Geekdom, with representatives from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

Other upcoming events will be announced on Geekdom.com’s events calendar.