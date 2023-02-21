Guns N’ Roses to play San Antonio’s Alamodome during 2023 world tour with one other Texas date

SAN ANTONIO – Guns N’ Roses announced a world tour on Monday and the band is making a stop in San Antonio.

Guns N’ Roses will play at the Alamodome on Sept. 26 — one of just two Texas stops. The other is in Houston on Sept. 28.

The tour launches in Tel Aviv, Israel and will continue across Europe through July.

The North American leg of the tour kicks off in August.

It’s the band’s first stop in San Antonio since 2017.

Tickets go on sale to the public through Ticketmaster starting at 10 a.m. on Friday.