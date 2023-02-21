80º

Guns N’ Roses to play San Antonio’s Alamodome during 2023 world tour with one other Texas date

The rock band will stop in San Antonio on Sept. 26 and Houston on Sept. 28

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

SAN ANTONIO – Guns N’ Roses announced a world tour on Monday and the band is making a stop in San Antonio.

Guns N’ Roses will play at the Alamodome on Sept. 26 — one of just two Texas stops. The other is in Houston on Sept. 28.

The tour launches in Tel Aviv, Israel and will continue across Europe through July.

The North American leg of the tour kicks off in August.

It’s the band’s first stop in San Antonio since 2017.

Tickets go on sale to the public through Ticketmaster starting at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 20 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

