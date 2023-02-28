Emaciated horses rescued from horrendous living condition, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY – Two malnourished horses are now recovering after being rescued by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office from horrendous living conditions.

BCSO received a tip on the horses on February 22 in the 10000 block of Silver Trail, on the county’s Southwest Side near Von Ormy.

Upon arrival, deputies found the horses extremely thin with no food or water supply.

Officials said the horses had been eating the bark off the trees and wood from their enclosures.

BCSO rescues malnourished horses who were eating bark off trees and wood from their enclosures. (Bexar County Sheriffs Office)

Additionally, deputies also found an algae and debris-filled water bucket.

The two horses were seized and removed from the location and have since been taken to a nearby veterinary office for further treatment.

BCSO said they will later be transported to Meadow Haven Horse Rescue and Sanctuary.

If you would like to report any animal cruelty, please email us at bcsotips@bexar.org.