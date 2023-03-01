Parents can get help finding right charter school for their children at School Discovery Day

Wondering what San Antonio area charter school is right for your children? Local nonprofit San Antonio Charter Moms is hosting six School Discovery Days.

SAN ANTONIO – The nonprofit San Antonio Charter Moms is hosting the final “School Discovery Day” this weekend in an effort to help parents decide which area charter school is right for their children.

The discovery day will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 4 at Central Games Plaza in Yanaguana Garden, located at 434 S. Alamo Street.

San Antonio Charter Moms (SACM) helps parents make informed decisions by providing easy access to extensive school resources. The nonprofit has an online discussion group with more than 10,000 members, enrollment guides, podcasts and a school finder app in addition to the in-person School Discovery Days.

“Families get to come and meet all these different schools in one day. It’s a super efficient way to do school research for families that are planning ahead for the 2023-2024 school year,” San Antonio Charter Moms Executive Director Inga Cotton previously told KSAT.

In 2012, Cotton faced several challenges in choosing a school for her son. It inspired her to create the nonprofit and the “School Discovery Day” event.

Families who attend can receive hands-on guidance from the SACM team on navigating the nonprofit’s online tools and resources designed to simplify the search and application process, according to a press release.

Participating schools include:

IDEA Public Schools

KIPP Texas—San Antonio

BASIS Charter Schools

Great Hearts Texas

SAISD Choice Schools

Promesa Academy

Royal Public Schools

Prelude Prep

School of Science and Technology (SST)

Harmony Public Schools

Somerset Academy of Texas (formerly known as Brooks Academies of Texas)

Legacy Traditional Schools—Texas

Compass Rose Public Schools

Pre-K 4 SA

Anne Frank Inspire Academy

New Frontiers Public Schools

For additional information on San Antonio Charter Moms, click here.