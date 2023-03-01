San Antonio woman sentenced to 8+ years in prison for meth trafficking

SAN ANTONIO – A 32-year-old San Antonio woman was sentenced to more than eight years in prison on Tuesday after she was found guilty of possession with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas.

Karen Lastiri was arrested after Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies found 52.28 kilograms of meth in her vehicle during a traffic stop, according to court documents.

She traveled from Houston to San Antonio with two children in her vehicle. Drug Enforcement Administration agents arrested her after the discovery of drugs, officials said.

“Lastiri worked as a driver for a Drug Trafficking Organization and put her children’s lives at risk by bringing them on this job,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas.

Lastiri was sentenced to a total of 100 months in federal prison.