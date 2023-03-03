Missing woman in Corpus Christi found safe, police say

Update:

Babe Nobblen has been found safe, according to Corpus Christi police.

Further details are limited at this time.

Original:

A missing 21-year-old woman out of Corpus Christi may be making her way to San Antonio, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Babe Nobblen was last seen at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of North Padre Island Drive on Feb. 26, police said. Her family reported her as a missing person a day later.

She’s described as being 4 feet, 11 inches tall, has multi-colored hair and brown eyes. Police said she is also known to wear eyeglasses.

Nobblen’s family believes she is going to San Antonio or Philadelphia, Pa. However, she could still be in the Corpus Christi area.

Anyone with more information on Nobblen’s disappearance or her whereabouts is urged to call Corpus Christi PD at (361) 886-2840 or at (361) 886-2600.