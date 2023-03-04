Two men held teen at gunpoint after ding-dong ditch game gone wrong, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – Two men were arrested after chasing down a teenager who was playing ding-dong ditch with his friends and holding him at gunpoint, according to San Antonio police.

Michael Aguero and Richard Dietz were arrested Friday for aggravated robbery, according to court records.

Investigators said their charges stem from Jan. 14, when a group of teens was ringing doorbells and running away from the homes they visited during a game of ding-dong ditch in the 200 block of Nash Blvd. However, one of the teens fell behind.

Dietz was chasing the teens and yelled at one of them to stop and demanded that they get on their knees, according to police. Aguero then arrived with a firearm to question the teen, asking for their identification, SAPD said.

When the teen said they did not have an ID on them, the two men stole the teen’s cell phone and fled the scene in a car, the affidavit states.

Dietz was later identified by the teen in a lineup and identified Aguero as his partner in the crime, SAPD said. The cell phone was later returned to the teen.

According to court records, Agueo and Dietz remain in the Bexar County Jail. Their bonds are set at $50,000 each.