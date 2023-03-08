I-10 East at Loop 1604 reopen after major crash

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE: The highway has since reopened following a major crash on I-10 East at Loop 1604 on the city’s East Side.

---

(Original Story)

The Texas Department of Transportation reported a highway closure on I-10 East at Loop 1604 on the East Side due to a major crash.

Drivers are asked to take the Loop 1604 exit or an alternative route.

San Antonio police said a big rig driver overcorrected and lost control before crashing.

The driver had minor injuries that were not life-threatening.

No other injuries were reported.

KSAT will update you as more information becomes available.

