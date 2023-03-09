Driver in Seguin fatally shot by Guadalupe County SWAT members during traffic stop, police say

SEGUIN, Texas – The Seguin Police Department said a driver was shot and killed by Guadalupe County SWAT officers after he refused to comply during a traffic stop and then pulled a gun on them early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. in the area of North State Highway 123 Bypass and Mockingbird Lane in Seguin.

According to police, officers tried to pull over a white Suzuki SX4 that had three people inside. That’s when, police said, the driver of the vehicle, Alejandro Saucedo, 42, instead tried to flee from officers before finally coming to a stop in the area of South Milam and Live Oak.

Police said two of the passengers from inside the vehicle followed the commands of officers, however Saucedo refused to comply.

The passengers told police Saucedo had a weapon and negotiators attempted to talk to him around 3 a.m., but the conversations were ultimately unsuccessful.

At some point around 4:45 a.m., Saucedo pointed a firearm at Guadalupe County SWAT members, who then fired at him. Saucedo was shot and killed, police said.

Seguin police said passenger Zoey Solis, 21, was taken into into custody on a charge of manufacturing or delivery of a substance, interference with public duties and resisting arrest.

Police said the Texas Rangers will be taking over the investigation.