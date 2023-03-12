Man shot in leg after confronting thieves on South Side, SAPD says

SAPD investigates shooting in the 2900 block of Roosevelt Ave on March 12, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for the suspects involved in a car theft attempt that left one man hospitalized.

The shooting happened at 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Roosevelt Avenue.

Police say several suspects were attempting to steal a vehicle when the 28-year-old car owner noticed and grabbed his gun to confront the suspects.

The suspects shot the man once in the leg. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

SAPD said the victim did return gunfire. However, it is unknown if he struck any suspects as they fled in an unknown direction.