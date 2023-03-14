51º

SAFD responds to fire at Southeast Side home; 2 residents and dog escape

Fire started just before 6 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of E. Highland Boulevard

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

San Antonio firefighters are investigating a fire that started in a travel trailer and then spread to a home on the Southeast Side on Tuesday morning.

The fire started just before 6 a.m. in the 1900 block of E. Highland Boulevard, not far from Clark and Rigsby avenues.

According to SAFD, the fire spread from a travel trailer in the backyard to an overhang at the back of the house. The house had extensive smoke and fire damage.

A woman who lives at the house told KSAT that she and a relative were sleeping in the house when her neighbor knocked on the door to alert them to the fire. She said that within minutes, a window in the back section collapsed.

They both got out, along with a dog.

The woman said she believes someone intentionally set the fire. She said that recently there was also a suspicious car fire.

Arson is investigating this case.

San Antonio firefighters respond to a fire on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in the 1900 block of E. Highland. (KSAT)

