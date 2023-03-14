Man shot, robbed outside home on Northeast Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man in his 50s was shot in the shoulder during a robbery on the city’s far Northeast Side early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called just before 4 a.m. to the 12700 block of Sandtrap Lane, not far from Uhr Lane and Thousand Oaks Drive after receiving word of a robbery.

According to police, officers arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. The man was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he’s expected to recover.

Police said the man was opening the garage to his home and was preparing to leave for work when two men came along and robbed and shot him. The robbers took off with his wallet and car keys, but however did not take his car, police said. The two men have not been found.

A description of the two suspects was not given. It is also unclear if the victim had any connection to the robbers.

The San Antonio Police Department and EMS both responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.