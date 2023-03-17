WATCH: Family catches great white shark during fishing trip in Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida – How was your spring break? Chances are, your fish tale is not quite as epic as a North Dakota family who reeled in the catch of a lifetime while vacationing in Florida.

They hooked a great white shark and they have some cool footage to prove it.

The family was on a shark fishing adventure out of Fort Lauderdale. The charter company advertises that they typically encounter hammerhead sharks, bull sharks, threshers, makos, tigers and duskies.

But a great white shark is a rare catch, even for the pros.

“I’ve been doing this 20 years full-time as a captain, and that’s the second one that I’ve landed,” said Adam Reckert. “The last one was about 15 years ago.”

The family said they felt a big tug on the line and knew they had something big.

It took three men about 40 minutes to reel it in.

The family took some pictures with the shark before setting it free.

Check out their big catch in the video player at the top of this article.