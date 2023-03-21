Drivers capture video of train colliding with big rig at railroad crossing in Schertz

SCHERTZ, Texas – A train crashed into an 18-wheeler on Tuesday morning in Schertz, and it was all caught on camera.

Sherill Penny was taking her daughter, Asiyah, to Clemens High School when they saw the 18-wheeler stuck on the train tracks on Schertz Parkway at FM 78.

Penny’s daughter recorded a video of the collision on her cellphone. The footage showed the train slammed into the 18-wheeler, cutting it in half and sending a pickup truck it was hauling into the air.

Penny said she and others were signaling to the driver to get out of the way.

“I was honking my horn and yelling like, ‘Hey, back up because this is going to happen, so you might as well get out of the way, so you don’t get hurt,’” said Penny.

“Everything happened so fast. I hurried up and tried to videotape it,” said Asiyah.

Schertz police said the truck did not have enough clearance and became high-centered as it tried to cross the tracks.

No one was injured and the driver made it out safely. He was on the phone with 911 when the train struck the 18-wheeler, but it was too late.

Police said if they are notified early enough, they will call Union Pacific to stop oncoming trains.

This stretch of road has been no stranger to these types of crashes. Last September, a train collided with a big rig at FM 78 and 1st Street, causing a traffic backup for hours.

Schertz police are looking into potentially more signage at these busy crossings and intersections but said the Texas Department of Transportation owns and operates the road.

“If it’s a regular vehicle going across, there’s no issue, but the bigger trucks, they’re the ones that need to be aware about the clearings,” said Penny. “We hear about these things happening, but when it goes on right in front of your face, it’s like, ‘Wow!’”

