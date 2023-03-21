54º

Local News

Man shot twice during argument over parking space on East Side, San Antonio police say

Shooting reported in the 2700 block of East Commerce on Monday

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Joe Arredondo, Photojournalist

Tags: Shooting, East Side

SAN ANTONIO – An altercation between neighbors over a parking space led to a shooting on the city’s East Side, leaving one man wounded by gunfire, San Antonio police said.

The shooting happened in the 2700 block of East Commerce on Monday evening.

Police said a 33-year-old man and a 53-year-old man argued over a parking space when the disturbance became violent. It’s unknown who the aggressor was in this case.

Officers said one neighbor pulled out a knife, and the other had a gun. The 33-year-old man shot the older man twice in the leg, police said.

The 53-year-old man was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

The shooter was taken into custody. Police said it’s too early in the investigation to tell what charges the man could face.

KSAT will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

email

twitter

Joe Arredondo is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.