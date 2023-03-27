Correctional officer arrested for smuggling drugs into private prison in Karnes County

SAN ANTONIO – A correctional officer for a private prison in Karnes County was arrested Friday in connection with smuggling contraband and narcotics into the facility, the US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas said.

According to an affidavit, Dexter Obryan Sistrunk, 40, of Converse, smuggled heroin, methamphetamine and tobacco to inmates at the Karnes County Detention Facility in return for money.

Sistrunk is charged with attempting to provide contraband in prison.

If convicted, Sistrunk faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.

KCDF is a medium-security level private prison located in Karnes City. The facility houses male offenders who are convicted of crimes under state and federal laws. The private prison operated by the GEO Group opened in 2012 and has a capacity of 679 inmates.

