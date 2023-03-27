Brennan High School student arrested after weapon, drugs found

SAN ANTONIO – A Brennan High School student was arrested Monday after a weapon was found in his vehicle and drugs were found in his possession.

According to North Side ISD officials, school administrators were notified about a student possibly selling controlled substances on campus.

A search by administrators and district police revealed that the student had THC vape pens.

Another search of the student’s vehicle uncovered a weapon, officials said.

The student was taken into custody without incident.

There was no direct threat made to the campus, and students and staff are safe.

District officials thanked the people who provided the information that led to the arrest and added the incident was a perfect example of “if you see something, say something.”

Last week, the Bexar Country Sheriff’s Office said it would be increasing deputy presence at Brennan and Southwest high schools due to recent drug and gun-related incidents.

