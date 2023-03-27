80º

Uvalde police warn public about scammers posing as officers, asking for money

Department said it would never call people and ask for money

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Uvalde.

UVALDE – The Uvalde Police Department is warning the public about scammers asking for monetary donations.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the Uvalde Police Department said it has received reports of people imitating officers and asking for money.

Anyone who receives this type of call should not provide personal or financial information. UPD added that it would never call residents and ask for donations.

“We don’t want our residents to become victims of this current scam,” the post said.

Anyone with questions may contact the department at 830-278-9147.

