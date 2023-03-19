BCSO to increase patrol near Brennan, Southwest high schools due to recent drug, gun incidents

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar Country Sheriff’s Office said it will increase deputy presence at Brennan and Southwest high schools due to recent drug and gun-related incidents.

Starting Monday, parents should expect to see members of the School Safety Task Force for the rest of the school year, BCSO said in a Facebook post on Sunday. The task force is made up of support personnel and deputies from BCSO’s gang, mental health, traffic, patrol and organized crime units.

The post added that it is “in direct response to gun and drug related incidents” near Brennan High School, located in Northside ISD, and Southwest High School, located in Southwest ISD.

Sheriff Javier Salazar released the following statement:

“Both districts are great partners to us and both do an excellent job of protecting their sizable student populations. We recognized that both districts share common issues which we believe all three agencies can work together to address. Our level of involvement on the actual campuses will be determined by the school districts themselves. I’m meeting with superintendents and police chiefs with SWISD and NISD this week to determine their needs. For now, our approach will be a more pronounced presence near the schools to reassure parents that we are working with the ISDs to keep their students safe.”

BCSO did not elaborate on those incidents, but they did say anyone with information about criminal activity can send tips to SchoolTips@Bexar.Org. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

A public safety forum will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, at Bennie L. Cole Elementary in Northside ISD. It is located at 13185 Tillman Ridge.

A forum for Southwest ISD will be announced soon.

Read also: