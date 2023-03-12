78º

Brennan High School student arrested after photo of him posing with firearm spreads online, BCSO says

Deputies initially thought image showed teen inside of bathroom at Brennan HS

Cody King, Digital Journalist

A Brennan High School student was arrested Friday after Bexar County deputies said a photo of him posing with a firearm in a bathroom at the school was circulating online. (BCSO)

SAN ANTONIO – A Brennan High School student was arrested Friday after Bexar County deputies said a photo of him posing with a firearm in a bathroom at the school was circulating online.

The student is charged with places weapons prohibited, a third-degree felony and unlawful carry of a weapon, a Class A misdemeanor.

Deputies rushed to the high school after they were made aware of the image and partnered with Northside ISD police to see if they could track down the student, BCSO said.

After having no success, deputies studied the photo further and determined the student was at a barbershop in the 100 block of Whitewood.

When authorities arrived at the barbershop, they found the teen and arrested him. He was dressed in the same clothes that he was wearing in the photo and still had the firearm, BCSO said.

The teen has been released from Bexar County Jail after posting a $30,000 bond.

