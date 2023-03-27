Woman arrested for entering neighbor’s apartment and firing her gun at three victims, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested Sunday after San Antonio police say she robbed her neighbors at gunpoint the morning before.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, around 7 a.m. on Saturday, Emily Robles, 20, started yelling at her neighbor who lives in the apartment above hers.

The victim doesn’t speak English and told police he didn’t understand why Robles was yelling at him.

Police said the man went to his apartment to call for his roommate who understood and spoke English while Robles followed and continued to yell at him.

According to the affidavit, the roommate opened the door to see what all the commotion was about and that’s when Robles pulled out a handgun and forcefully entered the apartment.

Police said the victims told Robles they were going to call 911 and that Robles responded by firing a round inside the apartment.

A third victim walked out of a room inside the apartment upon hearing the gunshot and saw Robles holding the first two victims at gunpoint, the affidavit states.

That’s when police say Robles fired off another round and pointed her gun at the three victims, demanding their phones so they couldn’t call the police.

The victims gave Robles their phones before fleeing the apartment, police said.

According to the affidavit, a few hours after the incident one of the victims was walking back to the apartment after leaving to get food and was confronted by Robles again, who lives in the unit directly below the victims.

Robles reportedly yelled at the victim and demanded to know why he called the police.

Police said Robles reached for the handgun in her waistband and the victim grabbed her hands to stop her. The two struggled and the victim was able to wrestle Robles’ gun away before running to the leasing office.

Staff at the leasing office called police and Robles fled the location, the affidavit states.

San Antonio police issued a warrant for Robles’ arrest and she was booked into Bexar County Jail on Sunday on three counts of aggravated robbery.

Police said Robles confessed to confronting the victims, entering their apartment, shooting at them and demanding their phones so they couldn’t call police.