Fiesta San Antonio to offer discounted carnival wristbands this Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO – The biggest savings in Fiesta history will offer guests discounted carnival wristbands this Tuesday only.

Starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, guests can purchase wristbands for $15, a savings of up to $25 off on-site pricing, according to a Facebook post by Fiesta San Antonio.

The offer will only be available on April 4, according to officials.

Here is the Fiesta Carnival at the Alamodome’s days and hours of operation:

April 20 | 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

April 21 | 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.

April 22 | 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

April 23 | 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

April 24 | 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

April 25 | 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

April 26 | 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

April 27 | 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.

April 28 | 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

April 29 | 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

April 30 | 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

