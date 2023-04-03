Principal warns parents at Eisenhower Middle School after man asked student for sexual favor

SAN ANTONIO – A letter went home to parents of students at Eisenhower Middle School Monday after a student reported that a man tricked her into getting into his car and then asked for a sexual favor.

According to the principal’s letter, the student said as she was walking to school Monday morning, a man slowed his car down and asked her to get in. She refused several times, but he was persistent and said he knew one of her family members.

The student entered the vehicle on Patricia Drive near the Churchill High School baseball fields.

While in the car, the man asked the girl for a sexual favor. She refused, and he dropped her off at school.

The principal said the girl was safe but shaken up.

The girl said she believed the man was in his late teens or 20s. He was driving a white, four-door sedan.

The incident was reported to NEISD police and San Antonio police.

The principal gave the following advice to parents: