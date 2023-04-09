Former Atascosa County sheriff dies after lengthy illness, officials confirm

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – A former Atascosa County sheriff passed away after a lengthy illness, according to Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward.

Sheriff Tommy Williams died in Jourdanton before 11:30 p.m., Saturday.

“... We lost an Atascosa County Icon last night,” Sheriff Soward said in a statement. “If you ever met him, he remembered you. He was a friend to all, a fantastic politician, a true public servant, a great sheriff, father, husband and boss.”

Williams served as the sheriff of Atascosa County from 1973 through 2012, according to Soward. His law enforcement career spanned 40 years.

The Sheriffs’ Association of Texas also issued a statement on Williams’ passing.

“We send our prayers to the family and friends of former Atascosa County Sheriff Tommy Williams,” the association said.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.