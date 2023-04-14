72º

LIVE

Local News

Comal County Sheriff’s Office searching for 24-year-old woman last seen near Canyon Lake

Robynn Emilie Moore was last seen on March 27

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: Comal County, Missing
Robynn Emilie Moore was last seen on March 27, 2023, in the area of FM 306 and South Access Road in Canyon Lake. (Comal County Sheriff's Office)

SAN ANTONIO – The Comal County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 24-year-old woman who disappeared near Canyon Lake last month.

Robynn Emilie Moore was last seen on March 27 in the area of FM 306 and South Access Road in Canyon Lake, not far from the dam, according to the CCSO. She resides in Nixon in Wilson County.

She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 132 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. Authorities say she was last seen wearing a blue skullcap, gray sweatshirt, green shirt, back leggings and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information can contact the CCSO at 830-620-3400.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Rebecca Salinas joined KSAT in the fall of 2019. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter