Award-winning Neo Soul songstress Erykah Badu is bringing her tour to San Antonio

DALLAS, TX - FEBRUARY 24: American singer-songwriter Erykah Badu performs on stage during Another Badu Birthday Bash concert at The Factory in Deep Ellum on February 24, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter and performance artist Erykah Badu is bringing her unique rhythm and blues sound to San Antonio this summer.

The Neo Soul singer will kick off her “Unfollow Me” tour on June 11 at the AT&T Center.

Hip-hop artist Yasiin Bey will also be joining Badu on tour.

Tickets for the “Unfollow Me” tour will be available this Thursday, April 20 at 2:22 p.m. at ATTCenter.com or on Ticketmaster.com. Fans can get exclusive presale access by signing up for the AT&T Center’s All Access Newsletter and selecting the “Rap and Hip Hop” genre.

Known as the “Queen of Neo Soul” by music critics, the grooves and production on Badu’s first album Baduizm are a bass-heavy R&B beat.

As a singer-songwriter responsible for all but one of the songs of Baduizm, Badu found a No. 12 hit with her first single, “On & On,” which pushed the album to number two on the charts, according to a press release.