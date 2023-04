SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters worked to put out a small attic fire at a home on the city’s West Side early Sunday morning.

The fire happened just before 7 a.m. in the 8000 block of Widgeon Street near Cable Ranch Road.

Firefighters said a lightning strike caused the fire in the attic.

There was no one home at the time of the fire, and SAFD crews were able to put it out quickly.

