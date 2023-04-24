67º

San Antonio police asking for help locating missing 12-year-old girl

Jenai Zavala was last seen April 15 in 700 block of Matthews Avenue

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help to find a 12-year-old girl who was last seen on April 15.

Police said Jenai Zavala was last seen in the 700 block of Matthews Avenue, not far from S General McMullen and Castroville Road.

According to police, Jenai is five feet, six inches tall with straight, mid-length black hair.

She was last seen wearing a brown crop top and had a pink diamond ring on her left ring finger. She also had french bracelets on her left wrist and was wearing black sunglasses.

Anyone who might know Jenai’s whereabouts is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

A missing person flyer from SAPD states that Jenai is believed to be endangered.

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

