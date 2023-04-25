77º

Atascosa County woman accused of killing her baby in 2013 spends less than a decade in state custody

Tashawna Caldwell released after hearing earlier this year

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist/Courthouse Reporter

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Tashawna Caldwell (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – An Atascosa County woman arrested and charged with the stabbing death of her 23-month-old son in 2013 has been released from state custody.

According to past reports, in December 2013 Tashawna Caldwell allegedly used a kitchen knife to stab her son Caiden Parker to death inside their home in Poteet.

Caiden Parker was murdered in 2013. (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
Caiden park was 23 months when he was murdered. (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Parker’s grandmother, Yolanda Fernandez-McCall, said the family was unaware of Caldwell’s release and is in shock.

She told KSAT the family learned that Caldwell had been released from custody after Caldwell posted a photo of herself to social media.

Atascosa County District Attorney Audrey Gossett Louis told KSAT 12 that in 2016 Caldwell was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

While Caldwell was subsequently housed at a state facility, a psychologist, psychiatrist and two licensed professional counselors determined she was now functional and no longer a threat to the public, according to Gossett Louis.

In late January, a contested release hearing took place and Caldwell was subsequently released to an outpatient facility/halfway house, Gossett Louis confirmed to KSAT.

Gossett Louis said her office had been in touch with Fernandez-McCall several times.

Because the case is partially sealed Gossett Louis could not say much about the case. She did confirm her office would be filing a motion for a protective order to keep Caldwell away from the victim’s family.

Gossett Louis said she could not share the location of the outpatient facility, citing the court’s sealing of the case.

