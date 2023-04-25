US Air Force service member found dead at home off base, JBSA-Lackland officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A local U.S. Air Force service member was found dead off base Monday morning, according to Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland officials.

San Antonio police found the service member at a home off the base around 10:19 a.m. during a wellness check.

JBSA-Lackland said the service member’s identity wouldn’t be released until the family has been notified.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the death.

