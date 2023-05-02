Police union spends $1.8M fighting Prop A

San Antonio – With a wave of ubiquitous attack ads, the union representing San Antonio Police officers is spending big chunks of its own money to fight a controversial ballot initiative.

Called the “San Antonio Justice Charter” by supporters, Proposition A on San Antonio’s May 6 ballot aims to expand the city’s existing cite-and-release program, decriminalize marijuana and abortion, reinforce existing bans on choke holds and no-knock warrants, and create a new “justice director” position.

There is debate over how much of the proposition is actually enforceable, but its potential has made it the most talked-about race on the ballot.

READ MORE: Prop A, explained: What to know about the ballot measure covering pot, abortion and cite-and-release

The San Antonio Police Officers Association is the initiative’s primary opponent and formed a specific-purpose political committee, Protect SA PAC, to fight it. Newly released campaign finance reports show Protect SA has raised and spent more than $1.8 million through April 26 -- almost all of it from the union’s funds.

That’s nearly as much as the combined $1.9 million spent by every other candidate or specific-purpose PAC since July, according to online campaign records obtained by KSAT on Monday evening.

Local business community members have rallied around a second specific-purpose PAC to oppose Prop A, San Antonio Safe, which has raised $154,000 and spent $141,000.

Between the police union and business community, Prop A’s opponents are outspending its supporters by a nearly 9-to-1 margin.

The lion’s share of Protect SA’s $1.6 million was spent on a major San Antonio advertising firm, the PM Group. Online Federal Communications Commission records show the PM Group has bought ad time for the PAC with nearly every TV station in San Antonio.

Protect SA’s ubiquitous advertisements have zeroed in on Prop A’s promised expansion of the city’s cite-and-release policy, which it warns would lead to increased crime.

The leader of the Prop A supporters, Act 4 SA Executive Director Ananda Tomas, disagrees, but she has seen the ads’ effect.

“There’s still a lot of folks opposing this, and everything that they’re saying are exactly the talking points that are in these ads that have been playing. And it makes -- it went up in frequency very recently, and I think that’s probably the same time that these ads really started hitting,” Tomas said.

Since February, SAPOA has contributed $1.77 million of its union funds to the specific-purpose PAC, according to the campaign finance reports, and funneled another $30,740 from its primary PAC. Less than $15,000 came in through a handful of other donations.

SAPOA President Danny Diaz did not respond to texts or calls on Monday, and a spokeswoman for the PAC’s public relations firm said he was unavailable to talk. Instead, she emailed a statement attributed to Diaz.

“Our campaign was funded through the support and contributions of our 2,370 officer members. The final budget was based on the development and implementation of marketing assets we deemed necessary to execute an effective campaign,” Diaz’s statement reads.

While the specific-purpose PAC for Prop A’s supporters, the SA Justice Charter PAC, also spent a significant amount -- $221,000 so far -- it pales compared to the opposition.

“Obviously, it’s frustrating and can be a bit disheartening seeing -- knowing that like we don’t have that type of money,” Tomas said.

The pro-Prop A PAC has reported $362,000 in monetary donations so far from progressive groups like the Texas Organizing Project, the Texas Freedom Network, and Tomas’s group, Act 4 SA.

The campaign has received another $79,000 in in-kind donations, mostly from Act 4 SA and Ground Game Texas, which has pushed similar marijuana decriminalization efforts across the state.

Tomas said the campaign is doing some advertising, too, and is spending “a lot of money” on field work. She expects the campaign will have knocked on 40,000 doors by election day.

Find more elections coverage on KSAT’s Vote 2023 page here