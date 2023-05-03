3 people hospitalized, 1 person in custody after 3-vehicle crash on Loop 1604

Three people were taken to the hospital and one person is in custody after a crash on Loop 1604 on the far North Side.

SAN ANTONIO – Three people are in the hospital and another person is in custody following a three-vehicle crash late Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Loop 1604, near Huebner Road on the city’s far North Side.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department, there was first a two car collision on Loop 1604 when a third vehicle then crashed into the back of the wreck, knocking three people down.

Police said the drivers had been exchanging information when the third vehicle slammed into them.

The three people struck were taken by ambulance to an area hospital, with one in critical condition and the other two listed as being “stable.”

The driver of the third vehicle was taken into custody on suspicion of DWI, authorities said.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.