Recall Roundup: These toys may be toxic

Thousands of products that may be in your child’s toy box or bedroom are recalled because they are considered toxic or unsafe.

More than 6,000 L.O.L. Surprise! Trick or Treat-themed subscription boxes are recalled because the paint on the metal doll pin can contain excessive amounts of lead.

The boxes were sold online in late 2021.

Families are urged to take the pins away from children and contact CultureFly for a $10 refund. For more information, visit https://thelolsurprisebox.com/pages/product-recall-information or www.culturefly.com and click on recall at the top of the page.

Same danger, different toy. More than 78,000 fishing rod toys are recalled because they contain lead levels that exceed federal limits.

The Lil Anglers Fishing Rods were sold as part of the Kid Casters No Tangle Combo, which includes a rod and reel combo, plastic casting plug, bobber and snap swivel. The rods contain excessive lead, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission

The toys, which come in several colors, were sold at Academy Sports and Outdoors, Bass Pro Shops, Dick’s Sporting Goods and other sporting goods stores, as well as on Amazon.com and Lil Anglers’ website between January of 2021 and March of 2023.

Model numbers can be found at https://www.kidcastersrecall.com.

The company is offering refunds.

Thousands of Easter- and spring-themed necklaces for children are recalled because they contain excessive levels of cadmium.

Cadmium can be toxic if ingested by children, causing stomach irritation, vomiting, and potentially death.

The Great Pretenders necklaces have Easter Bunny or butterfly jewels on them.

Owners are advised to cut the recalled necklace chain in half with scissors and provide a photo to the firm as proof of destruction. For more information and to get a refund, visit https://shopgreatpretenders.com/pages/product-recall.

More than 120,000 twin bunk beds are recalled because the support slats can break.

They were made by Walker Edison Furniture and sold online through Walmart, Home Depot, Amazon and other major retailers.

There have been 14 cases of the bunk bed slats breaking, and one person was hurt.

Stop using the bunk beds and contact Walker Edison Furniture to get a free repair kit.

For more information and to see the affected models, visit https://walkeredison.com/pages/recall-information.