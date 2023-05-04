82º

Search underway for man, 72, last seen in far west Bexar County, BCSO says

David Charles Bowser was last seen in 11000 Blue Mesa on May 3

Cody King, Digital Journalist

David Charles Bowser was last seen in the 11000 block of Blue Mesa at noon Wednesday, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a 72-year-old man last seen in far west Bexar County.

David Charles Bowser was last seen in the 11000 block of Blue Mesa at noon Wednesday, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Bowser was wearing a tan cowboy hat, a blue button-up shirt with a white undershirt, blue jeans and had a walking stick at the time of his disappearance.

He’s 5 feet 6 inches tall with brown eyes and gray hair.

The sheriff’s office said Bowser is also known to walk long distances frequently for “long periods of time.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 210)-335-6000 or e-mail missingpersons@bexar.org.

