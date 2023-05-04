UTSA’s concert band for veterans to play for local community this weekend

A program at UTSA has helped San Antonio military veterans build confidence by connecting them with music.

SAN ANTONIO – A program at UTSA has helped San Antonio military veterans build confidence by connecting them with music.

The university’s school of music formed On-Corps, a concert band for veterans in September of 2022.

“It’s very rewarding to see these veterans to see the joy when they are playing in rehearsal together and to see them connecting with each other,” said Tracy Cowden, director of the school of music at UTSA.

Bryce Kyle, an Army veteran and graduate student at UTSA, said it’s been a memorable few months. He has been teaching veterans how to read and play music.

“We take a veteran from absolute beginner all the way to performing a concert,” Kyle said.

The program started in September of last year and more than 30 military veterans participated.

“We mentor the students in groups on their instruments and that’s my role here. I’m a clarinet mentor,” Kyle said.

Kyle hopes the program continues. He says music has changed his life.

“I was a music student on the post 9/11 GI bill and it just gave me an opportunity to self explore and connect with people I wouldn’t necessarily connect with, who never served in the military and it integrated me back into society,” Kyle said.

The community is invited to the On-Corps concert this Saturday at 10:45 a.m. at the UTSA recital hall. Admission is free.