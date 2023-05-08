Gardopia Gardens food and nature conference to focus on food insecurity and climate change

SAN ANTONIO – Gardopia Gardens has keynote speakers and at least a dozen different live workshops slated for their upcoming annual food and nature educational conference.

In-person attendees can expect a culinary demonstration from Chef Stephen Paprocki and hear from guest speakers Kendra Richardson of Funky Town Fridge, Corina Solis of Mitchell Lake Audubon and Dr. Jeff Crane of Cal Poly Humboldt just to name a few.

The goal of this conference is to bring awareness to what some local and greater San Antonio organizations are already doing to address food insecurity and climate change and offer practical solutions that can be implemented right now.

The event will be held in-person at Gardopia Gardens and virtually on Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 20th is also a special date for this local nonprofit as it will mark 8 years, they’ve been growing healthy communities through garden-based learning.

Tickets are $25 for in-person attendees, virtual attendance is free; you must register: REGISTER HERE

Register for more Gardopia Garden events:

May 10: FARFA Lobby Day

May 18: Cornbread Yoga & Gardening, 6 p.m - 8 p.m. at Gardopia Gardens, 619 North New Braunfels Ave.

May 19: Food System Social; Networking opportunity, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Register Here

May 20: 3rd Annual Food & Nature Education Conference; 10 a.m - 4 p.m., in-person at Gardopia Gardens, 619 North New Braunfels Ave., and online, Register Here

May 24: Women in Ledership Supporting Agriculture (WILSA)

June 18: Spring Grow-A-Thon

Gardopia Gardens is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in the Near East of San Antonio. Our mission is to grow healthy and sustainable communities through garden-based learning. Gardopia Gardens aims to reduce obesity and malnutrition by increasing accessibility to fresh produce and implementing strategic intervention programming in schools, businesses, and community organizations.

