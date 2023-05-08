XFL championship game to take place Saturday at Alamodome between Renegades, Defenders

SAN ANTONIO – The XFL’s 2023 football season will conclude with its latest championship game that will take place on Saturday at the Alamodome.

The Arlington Renegades will face the DC Defenders. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

The championship game is the first since Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took ownership of the league.

Both teams in the game previously played close games at the Alamodome, with Arlington losing to San Antonio, 15-9 and the Defenders surviving against the Brahmas 29-28, on a missed last-second field goal.

Arlington’s Bob Stoops, the former University of Oklahoma head coach, is 3-0 all-time coaching in the Alamodome. He leads a Renegades team that played their most complete game of the season in the April 29 division championship victory over Houston, recording their largest margin of victory.

After a tough start, the Defenders cruised to a 16-point win on April 30 at Audi Field to reach the championship game. D.C.’s Reggie Barlow was named the XFL Coach of the Year after leading the team to a 9-1 regular season record and quarterback Jordan Ta’amu was selected as the XFL’s Offensive Player of the Year.

Those interested in purchasing tickets can do so by clicking here. Tickets start as low as $25.

Johnson said during an early season press conference that the city of San Antonio was always high as a potential host for the championship game since he was familiar with the city.

In August of 2020, Johnson announced he, his business partner/ex-wife Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital Partners had purchased the XFL for $15 million. The sale came after the league suspended its previous season during the COVID-19 pandemic and declared bankruptcy.

At the time of the announcement, XFL co-owner Gerry Cardinale said San Antonio is a “phenomenal town for football.”

“It’s a diverse town, as we’ve talked about. It represents all the values and ideals of what we stand for as a league, as part of football nation. So we led with that. It was an easy decision,” Cardinale said.