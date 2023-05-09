Time running out to claim money from AT&T, Meta, Wesson Oil lawsuits

(Tony Avelar, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021. Meta reports earnings on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

If you’re a former AT&T customer, Facebook user or Wesson oil buyer, you may be due a little cash. It’s the result of separate class action lawsuit settlements, and the clock is ticking to file claims.

You won’t get rich from any of them, but eligible customers can pocket a little spending money.

AT&T

Former AT&T customers could be owed part of a $60 million settlement addressing claims the carrier intentionally slowed data speeds, known as throttling.

The Federal Trade Commission’s 2014 lawsuit alleged millions of customers with unlimited data plans had their data speeds slowed when they reached a monthly limit. AT&T did not admit wrongdoing in settling the matter.

In 2019, then-current subscribers were credited to their accounts, and some former customers were given refunds. However, there is still $7 million to give out to eligible consumers.

Payments are still available if:

1. You are a former AT&T customer who had an unlimited data plan at some point between Oct. 1, 2011, and June 30, 2015.

2. You experienced data throttling.

3. You didn’t already receive a credit or check.

The estimated payout is about $10 to $23.

The deadline to file is May 18. Click here for the online claim form.

Meta

Facebook users have until Aug. 25, 2023, to claim their part of a whopping $725 million class action settlement. That lawsuit alleged the social media giant violated users’ privacy by improperly sharing their data.

People with active Facebook accounts between May 24, 2007, and Dec. 22, 2022, can file a claim at this website.

Meta is not admitting wrongdoing. Payout amounts will depend on how many file a claim.

Wesson Oil

If you bought Wesson Oil between 2008 and 2017, you may qualify for cash. Texas is one of 11 states included in the $3 million class action lawsuit settlement.

The suit alleged Conagra Foods labeled its products as “natural,” even though they contained genetically modified ingredients.

Texans who bought the oil between January 12, 2010, and July 1, 2017, are eligible to file a claim at this website.

The deadline is May 22. Customers can get up to $4.50 back without receipts.