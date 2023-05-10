74º

LIVE

Local News

Take a Mother’s Day pic at new ‘Dear Mom, I Love You’ mural at San Antonio’s Pearl

Mural was completed earlier this month in time for Mother’s Day

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Pearl, Mother's Day, Art, San Antonio, Regina Moya
Mexican artist Regina Moya and MMCreative joined forces to create the “Dear Mom, I Love You" mural at Pearl.

SAN ANTONIO – People can commemorate Mother’s Day with a picture in front of one of the city’s newest murals.

The “Dear Mom, I Love You” mural was completed earlier this month at Pearl just in time for Mother’s Day.

The mural is a collaboration between Mexican artist Regina Moya and MM Creative, a creative consulting studio owned by Martha Martinez-Flores.

The mural is framed by bright colored flowers inspired by the Oaxacan textiles of the Tehuantapec region of Mexico.

“Tehuanas (Zapotec women of this region) like many of our mothers, have long been known for their strength, hard work, independence and being the leaders of their families and communities,” a press release stated.

Martinez-Flores and Moya are both proud moms.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 20 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email