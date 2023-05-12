Have a green thumb? Your garden could win you money

Image of female farmer sowing seed of squash in the garden

If you’re ready to show off your green thumb, the 2023 Spring Grow-A-Thon is looking for participants in the San Antonio area.

The Grow-A-Thon is an online competition aimed at increasing knowledge and awareness of urban agriculture in San Antonio and South Central Texas. The event is held by Gardopia Gardens, a nonprofit organization with a mission to grow healthy and sustainable communities through garden-based learning.

To participate, residents can collect data on produce, eggs and compost for a chance to win $500. The winner is judged by pounds per square foot.

There are three categories in which participants can enter, including:

Vegetables and fruits: Judged on pounds of produce grown.

Composting: Judged on pounds of waste diverted through composting.

Egg production: Judged on number of eggs produced.

“By producing food locally, competitors are helping increase access to fresh fruits and vegetables, improve ecosystem services for sustainability and create a more resilient food system when confronting natural or man-made disasters,” experts with Gardopia Gardens said.

The competition ends June 18.

For more information on how to enter and other resources, visit www.gardopiagardens.org.