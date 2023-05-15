Man arrested after infant taken to hospital with three skull fractures and brain bleed, records show

Orlando Cruz, 27, was charged with injury to a child resulting in serious bodily injury, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after a 2-month-old boy was hospitalized with three skull fractures, a brain bleed and lacerations, according to San Antonio police.

Orlando Cruz, 27, was taken into custody on Sunday and charged with injury to a child resulting in serious bodily injury, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that Cruz was watching the child when he became injured on Friday.

Cruz said he was trying to place the infant in a bassinet when the child jumped and moved, causing him to hit the left side of his face against the bassinet, the affidavit states. Cruz added that the baby almost fell and as he tried to hold his head, his fingernail scratched the child’s face.

The affidavit states that the child cried for more than 10 minutes until his mother arrived. When the mother asked Cruz about the baby’s injuries, Cruz said he had to grab the baby to prevent him from falling, investigators said.

At 11 p.m. on Saturday, the baby became unconscious and lethargic, the affidavit states.

The child was taken to the hospital, where doctors found he suffered from three skull fractures that resulted in a bilateral brain bleed, police said. The child also suffered lacerations, scratches and bruising on his head, shoulders and abdomen.

The affidavit states that Cruz was unable to explain the other injuries and bruises. Police said Cruz’s “reckless actions” caused the baby’s skull fractures and he did not get proper medical treatment for his injuries.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on Sunday.

His bond is set at $15,000.

As of Sunday morning, the child was in stable condition in the pediatric intensive care unit.

