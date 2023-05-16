BCSO looking for missing teen with medical condition

BCSO is searching for Christian Flores-Gomez, 16, who has been missing since May 15, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to locate a missing teen with a medical condition.

Christian Flores-Gomez, 16, was last seen at 10 p.m. on Monday in the 3000 block of Rabel Road.

He was wearing a white hoodie, black pants, and a red shirt.

Christian is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Christian’s whereabouts is urged to contact BCSO at 210-335-6000 or e-mail missingpersons@bexar.org.

BCSO said it is a Class A misdemeanor to harbor a runaway and it is punishable by up to one year in jail with a fine of up to $5,000.