Texas mom killed while driving with daughter to pick up prom dress on Mother’s Day weekend

DALLAS – A woman was killed Saturday after she was struck by a stray bullet while driving with her daughter to pick up her prom dress.

Dallas police said people in two vehicles were shooting at each other on Bruton Road on the city’s East Side when one of the bullets entered Ana Moreno’s vehicle.

“All we heard was gunshots and she was about to stop and I told her to step on it and all I remember was she fell on my shoulder,” Moreno’s daughter, Amy Rodriguez, told Dallas TV station, KTVT.

Moreno, 39, died on the scene.

Three other men were injured in the shooting and remain in critical condition.

Moreno’s family and friends held a vigil on Mother’s Day.

Police asked anyone with information to call Detective Frank Serra at 214-662-4552 or by email at frank.serra@dallaspolice.gov.