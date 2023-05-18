75º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

North East ISD teaches Stop the Bleed training to staff, students

House Bill 496 went into effect Jan. 1 2020.

Leigh Waldman, Reporter

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

Tags: North East ISD, Stop the Bleed, HB 496, School
Across Texas, school districts have been offering Stop the Bleed training as required by law since 2020.

Across Texas, school districts have been offering Stop the Bleed training as required by law since 2020.

In light of last year’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, and the 226 mass shootings this year, the training comes with new urgency.

“Bleeding emergencies can cause death within five minutes,” D’Lynn McCartney said.

It’s not a new concept -- being able to stop bleeding during an emergency gives someone a better chance of survival.

“Early intervention is crucial because they’re not going to have the opportunity to be intervened on later,” McCartney said.

On Wednesday, McCartney, North East ISD’s assistant director of health services, led a group of staff in the in-person part of their Stop the Bleed class.

Each participant had to take an online course and pass a quiz beforehand.

The class offers hands-on experience with lifesaving, blood-stopping equipment like tourniquets.

“There’s three basic techniques that are taught in these classes -- how to apply pressure to a wound, how to pack a wound to just reinforce extra pressure, and how to apply a tourniquet,” McCartney said.

The course is voluntary for staff. Justin Oxley got his certification Wednesday morning.

He said he’s glad teachers and school staff have tools at their disposal in case of emergency.

“That’s exactly where we as people on our campus can help out when students sometimes get in trouble and have an injury,” Oxley, the executive director for school administration and the central office with NEISD, said.

They’re now offering this class to students from 7th grade and up.

While it’s all tied to House Bill 496, which requires districts to teach Stop the Bleed training, in light of the Robb Elementary shooting, the training feels more urgent.

“Unfortunately, these mass violence situations are shedding a light on why it’s so important and definitely helping people understand, you know, why it would be a good thing for them to have,” McCartney said.

North East ISD students interested in the Stop the Bleed training must have permission from a parent.

Those with permission will go through training with their school nurse.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Leigh Waldman is a news reporter at KSAT 12. She joined the station in 2021. Leigh comes to San Antonio from the Midwest after spending time at a station in Omaha, NE. After two winters there, she knew it was time to come home to Texas. When Leigh is not at work, she enjoys eating, playing with her dogs and spending time with family.

email

facebook

twitter

Gavin Nesbitt is a photojournalist and video editor who joined KSAT in September 2021. He has traveled across the great state of Texas to film, conduct interviews and edit many major news stories, including the White Settlement church shooting, Hurricane Hanna, 2020 presidential campaigns, Texas border coverage and the Spurs.

email