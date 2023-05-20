79º

Highway 46 to be closed overnight Sunday for construction in Boerne

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Highway 46 to be closed overnight Sunday for construction in Boerne (City of Boerne)

BOERNE, Texas – Construction is almost over on Highway 46 in Boerne as the city announced what is supposed to be its final overnight closure, allowing crews to wrap up the project.

The closure will be from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday, the eastbound lanes of Highway 46 and part of the intersection on the Home Depot side of the interstate will be closed.

The closure will allow crews to install permanent posts for the traffic signal lights.

City officials say if crews cannot wrap up the project Sunday night, they will repeat the closure on Monday night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

