Man shot in hip by brother during altercation at East Side home, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot by his brother on the city’s East Side late Monday night.

Officers were called around 11 p.m. to a home in the 300 block of Kenmar Drive, not far from East Houston Street and Martin Luther King Park after receiving word of a shooting.

According to police, officers arrived to find a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound.

Police said two brothers had gotten into an altercation in the backyard when the younger brother pulled out a gun and shot his older brother in the hip. He fled after the shooting.

The man shot was taken by ambulance to Brooke Army Medical Center, where at last check, he was listed as stable.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

Police did not say exactly what the fight was about.