Local Lego builder wins big, advances to North American contest

SAN ANTONIO – The Legoland Discovery Center of San Antonio hosted a building competition in honor of the Alamodome’s 30th anniversary this year.

Sixteen children from around San Antonio between the ages of six and 12 competed in this year’s event, with Mia Colunga, 10, claiming the Mini Master Model Builder title.

For this year’s project, the builders were challenged to come up with a concept for an event they would like to see hosted at the Alamodome. The catch, of course, was that the concepts all needed to be built with Lego bricks.

Colunga built a scene from the movie “Frozen” as seen in the “Disney on Ice” show at the Alamodome.

“Mia’s build was creative, and every detail she included captured the feeling of what it is like to be at an event in the Alamodome,” said Kou Vang, Legoland Discovery Center San Antonio General Manager who served as one of the contest judges. “It was a close competition this year, but Mia’s building skills and attention to detail helped push her to become San Antonio’s 2023 Mini Master Model Builder. We can’t wait to see all the great builds she will create over the next year!”

Colunga received a trophy built by San Antonio’s previous Mini Master Model Builder, Langston Baker. After getting the trophy, Colunga was given a celebratory shower of Lego bricks.

While representing San Antonio as the Mini Master Model Builder, Colunga will get to work with Master Builder Kevin Hintz on various special projects while learning new building techniques.

“I love Lego because you can make whatever you want,” Colunga said. “There is an endless number of blocks and ideas to create with Lego.”

As this year’s winner, Colunga will represent San Antonio in a national social media contest for North America’s Mini Master Model Builder next month. Additionally, Colunga will receive two annual passes to the Legoland Discovery Center of San Antonio.